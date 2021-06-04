Forum: Couldn't use TraceTogether app to check in at project site

I refer to the article "26 builders ordered to stop work for not ensuring SafeEntry check-in" (June 2), and would like to seek clarity on the TraceTogether device required for entry to construction sites.

Recently, some of my peers and I were nearly denied entry at a project site when we used the TraceTogether app for SafeEntry instead of the token. We were eventually let in and told it was just for that day only.

Some people prefer to use the TraceTogether app, to avoid the hassle of having to replace the token when its battery runs out or because they do not wish to carry an additional device.

Perhaps the authorities can shed some light on whether a TraceTogether token is mandatory for entry to construction sites or if the TraceTogether app is fine.

Lu Qimin