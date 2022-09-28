Forum: Cost should not be obstacle to preventing accidents

It was disappointing to read that national water agency PUB said the probability of a cyclist suffering moderate to serious injury from an accident involving a drain grating was 0.00001 per cent annually (Cyclist sues PUB for at least $578k after accident involving drain grating, Sept 7).

Such accidents could lead to serious injuries. I am disappointed that PUB is not taking a stance of "one injury is one too many".

PUB said the cost of inspecting gratings and replacing affected ones would be astronomical, but it should also consider the costs incurred when a person suffers a serious injury.

Danny Chow

