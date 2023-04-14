Forum: Cost of scams and e-waste should be factored into Smart City evaluation

I refer to the article, “Singapore is top Asian city in Smart City Index, ranks 7th worldwide” (April 4).

Let us pause before we pat ourselves on the back for the high ranking in using technology to address the challenges we face to achieve a high quality of life.

In assessing Singapore’s smart nation vision, we should also factor in the adverse effects of digital technology use on society.

Two come to mind: digital scams and electronic waste.

Victims of scams, mostly technology-related, reportedly lost over $660 million in 2022, and almost $1.3 billion was lost to scams in the past two years (Scam victims in S’pore lost $660.7m in 2022; more than half of them were young adults, Feb 9).

At the same time, we discard an estimated 60,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, according to the Zero Waste Masterplan website. This amount is set to increase in the coming years.

These losses, or externalities, must be factored in before we can say for sure whether society as a whole is better or worse off in using technology.

Businesses have a duty to minimise the cyber-security harm faced by consumers, much as the Government is responsible for bolstering digital defence. Similarly, it must cost something for businesses to assume their responsibility to mitigate the carbon footprint generated by the wide use and disposal of digital gadgets and devices.

These are part of the true cost of using technology to achieve a higher quality of life.

Eventually, there will be payback when society bears the losses from runaway scams and excessive e-waste.

Lai Yew Chan