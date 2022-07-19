Forum: Convey dengue prevention messages to family and friends

We thank Forum writer Candice Yeo Chay Hoon for the letter, "More media outreach needed to raise awareness about dengue spread" (July 14).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) publishes regular updates on the dengue situation in Singapore via various communications platforms, to reach out to different audiences.

These efforts have intensified since the launch of NEA's annual National Dengue Prevention Campaign in March this year, including educating the public on steps they can take to remove mosquito breeding habitats, help break disease transmission and protect themselves and their loved ones from dengue.

Publicity materials are put out in different languages to reach out to non-English-speaking residents, including seniors, on television as well as lift lobby digital screens in housing estates.

Direct outreach is also important. Many grassroots organisations have stepped forward, with more than 500 outreach activities to encourage residents to regularly perform the Mozzie Wipeout "B-L-O-C-K" steps to prevent mosquito breeding, and to carry out the "S-A-W" steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites in dengue cluster areas.

Just earlier this month, some 5,000 grassroots volunteers joined NEA's SG Clean Ambassadors to conduct house visits in dengue cluster areas and high mosquito population areas.

NEA also works closely with the Ministry of Education, schools and student care centres, to spread dengue prevention tips to students and parents through interactive resources and activities.

Amid the current peak dengue season, a concerted effort by all is crucial to prevent the further escalation of dengue cases.

While NEA continues with intensive publicity and outreach, and mosquito prevention and control measures, all stakeholders and residents can also do their part, such as conveying dengue prevention messages among their families and friends.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to use the myENV app to alert them when there is a dengue cluster or high mosquito population near their homes. Every individual's actions matter, and together, we can fight dengue and protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Lim Yuin Chien

Group Director

Public Engagement Group

National Environment Agency