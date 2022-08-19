Forum: Converting full-time roles to part-time may hurt companies in the long run

I refer to the letter, "Firms should help workers deal with mental health challenges" (Aug 15).

I have heard of some organisations that converted their full-time staff to part-time, especially those reaching retirement age.

However, there was no corresponding reduction in workload for these senior workers.

This could lead to older workers being mentally and emotionally stressed, demoralised and over-worked. Talented staff with years of experience might have been forced to retire early while still being healthy and productive. This goes against what the Government intended in raising the retirement and re-employment ages.

Even younger workers may not be able to cope with the restructured work loads. This could result in high staff turnover rate and loss of talent.

It may be good for these organisations in the short run, but may prove detrimental in the long run.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon