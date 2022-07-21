Forum: Convert vacant schools into off-campus housing

It was reported that more than 2,600 local and foreign undergraduates at Nanyang Technological University had their applications for on-campus housing rejected on June 1 due to a shortage of spaces (Foreign students at NTU in a pickle amid housing shortage, July 11).

This would not be much of a problem for local students, as they can stay with parents or relatives.

But for international students, the cost of renting a room off-campus can be very high. Some of them are even contemplating dropping out of their courses due to tight finances.

The university should explore various options to solve the problem of the big demand for campus housing.

Perhaps some rooms could have an extra bed or double-deck beds added. Some classrooms could be converted into hostel rooms.

Also, vacant primary and secondary school buildings could be converted into off-campus hostels for NTU students.

Shuttle buses could run at regular intervals between these off-campus hostels and NTU.

Yao Chee Liew