Forum: Convenience of having water coolers and air misting comes at a cost

I refer to the commentary, “With hotter weather there’s a need for more water coolers around town” (May 18), by deputy opinion editor Mubin Saadat.

The author’s appeal for more amenities like water coolers and air misting suggest a quest for creature comfort and convenience that would add to the carbon load. One of the reasons we have e-waste, food wastage and excessive plastic usage is our quest for convenience.

I would also not demonise the use of bottled water because we are not fully self-sufficient in water. Bottled water will form an important stockpile should our water supply from desalination or water purification plants be disrupted.

Given that tap water is potable, infrastructure and availability are not the issue. The focus should be on the lack of civic-mindedness in using public infrastructure rather than the infrastructure itself.

With climate change and other sustainability issues, we need to re-examine the cost of convenience.

Dennis Ang Bak Hwee