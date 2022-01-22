Forum: Continuous learning course offerings ramped up to support adults

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for his feedback (Universities and polys need to promote continuous learning more, Jan 19).

As part of the SkillsFuture movement, the Ministry of Education has been working closely with institutes of higher learning (IHLs) to ramp up their Continuing Education and Training offerings to support adult learners in developing and deepening their skills.

The IHLs work with industry partners to identify skills in demand, and develop industry-relevant courses to address their needs. For example, the IHLs offer the SkillsFuture Series, a curated list of short training programmes for individuals who are keen on gaining a basic understanding or deepening their skills in emerging fields such as data analytics and digital media.

IHLs have also expanded skills upgrading pathways for adult learners, such as through modular courses that can be stacked up to earn micro-credentials to recognise the skills they have acquired.

We agree with Mr Liu on the importance of a lifelong learning mindset - the spirit of being open to learning, unlearning and re-learning throughout one's life.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work with the IHLs closely, to provide opportunities for individuals to pursue their interests at different life stages, acquire the skills required to meet evolving job demands and enhance their employability.

Joan Moh

Divisional Director

Higher Education (Planning, Skills and Academic Research)

Ministry of Education