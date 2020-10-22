Forum: Continued cooperation of people vital in Covid-19 fight

We must be grateful that there have not been any Covid-19 community cases for some time. I hope that this will continue to be so.

This is the successful outcome of a combination of the Government's policies and the full cooperation of the population.

We must not let our guard down and allow the virus to again multiply within the community.

We should do our duty by following good public health rules and let the Government do its job of reviving the economy, consistent with good public health principles.

This is the time for government and citizens to cooperate fully to defeat a common enemy.

Please keep up the good work, and don't sabotage the hard-earned achievement.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)