Forum: Consumers should actively be on their guard concerning scam messages

StarHub recognises the increasing volume of scams targeting not only Singapore but also the rest of the world. We have been working hard to counter scams, blocking scam calls, scam SMS messages and scam websites.

On the issues raised in the report “Anti-scam moves: SMS disruptions, privacy among concerns” (Oct 18), we note the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) clarifications, particularly that SMS messages will be machine-anonymised before being channelled to mobile operator staff for review, to protect customer privacy, and that transitional measures will be implemented for around six months so that legitimate messages will not be incidentally blocked.

We will continue to work closely with IMDA to explore feasible tech solutions to address the concerns.

In addition to anti-scam measures put in place by the Government and businesses, we encourage consumers to actively be on their guard concerning scam messages, and avoid giving out personal information such as passwords and NRIC numbers in response to unsolicited messages.

Cassie Fong

Head, Corporate Communications and Sustainability

StarHub