Forum: Construction noise inevitable during piling stage but remains within permissible limits

We thank Ms Stella Kon for her feedback on construction noise (Noisy pile drivers used at construction site very close to residential blocks, Dec 7).

The site mentioned by Ms Kon is an HDB Build-To-Order (BTO) project, Kent Heights. The project employs bored piling, which is widely used for construction projects. Compared with other piling methods, it produces less noise and vibration.

To reduce the noise levels experienced by residents, the HDB has installed 12m noise barriers next to the residential blocks, as well as inflatable noise barriers at the immediate circumference of the piling works.

Noise from the works is measured in real time to ensure that it remains within permissible noise limits.

In addition, we adhere strictly to the National Environment Agency’s guidelines in carrying out construction works during the stipulated hours of 8am to 7pm from Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 5pm on Saturdays.

The piling works are estimated to be completed by June 2023.

The construction schedule is displayed at the lift lobbies of all nearby HDB residential blocks and condominiums. Residents with any feedback may reach out to the contact persons listed in the notice.

We recognise the inconvenience caused to residents while construction is ongoing, and seek their understanding and patience, as we deliver homes to Singaporeans.

Ng Peck Nah

Deputy Director (Building Construction Management Section 3)

Housing & Development Board