Forum: Consistency needed on how common spaces can be used

I refer to the letter by Mr Martin Frois, "Common space treated as own backyard" (Dec 3).

It does seem that the use of common spaces in Housing Board estates as an extension of one's own property is rather prevalent, and it is rare to see any HDB corridor that does not have a shoe rack or some green features.

However, there seems to be a grey area regarding how town councils decide on what is allowed and whether the items should be removed.

My neighbour has placed an assortment of items in the corridor for years despite my raising the issue with the town council.

I have read news reports of other town councils asking residents to remove items in common areas.

Perhaps the relevant ministries could clarify where the lines should be drawn on what is allowed and what is done to uphold responsible and considerate use of common spaces in our estates.

Tan Eng Kwang