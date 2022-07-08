Forum: Considerate sharing of public space is key

I refer to the letter, "Have bollards at the sides of bus stops to protect alighting commuters from cyclists" (July 6).

I am a wheelchair user, and I already find bus stops to be restrictive spaces to pass through.

The bollards present at most bus stops already cause much inconvenience to wheelchair users.

When it comes to boarding buses, the bollards sometimes block the way, requiring bus drivers to make adjustments to the vehicle's position.

Having more bollards would make bus stops even more inaccessible.

I understand the safety concerns bus commuters have, but what is more important is that all users of public spaces, such as bus stops and pedestrian walkways, exercise caution and understand all user's needs.

Adding obstacles will not solve the problem. Proper education and being considerate will.

Isaac Lim Jue Hao