Forum: Consider what sort of HDB living experience we want to develop

I read with interest the article, "Govt launches online survey seeking views on how to rejuvenate heartland shops" (Feb 3).

The bigger question, I feel, is not just about rejuvenating heartland shops but also about considering what sort of HDB living experience we wish to develop.

I enjoy the feeling of engagement when I visit the town centres of older estates such as Bedok.

Having low-rise HDB blocks and a good mix of commercial activities within an estate encourages residents to walk around and explore their neighbourhood more.

Alas, over the years, the focus has been on building towering HDB blocks - the higher the better.

While this addresses the need for more housing, we are inadvertently also constructing many almost identical-looking neighbourhoods - making each heartland area lose its unique identity.

Each estate's heartland shops should offer a different niche experience on top of having essential services.

We should note as well that tourists visiting Singapore also find HDB estates interesting.

Heartland shops housed in low-rise blocks could be fashioned after markets that operate round-the-clock, offering unique food or shopping experiences.

This could make certain neighbourhoods must-see destinations in Singapore.

I'm thrilled to see how HDB estates will develop in the future. There has always been a deeper reason to live in an HDB flat - and it is not just about cost.

Chew Soon New