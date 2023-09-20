Forum: Consider using escrow service for sale of cars

I was disheartened on reading “Vanishing act” (Sept 17) to learn that the owner of a $270,000 car could not recover his money despite winning a lawsuit against a dishonest dealer.

The used car industry has been long plagued with rogue dealers, some of whose idea of running a business skims the line of cheating. In combating this, perhaps it is time to consider mandating the use of an escrow service for such costly purchases.

An escrow service would ensure that the owner of the asset is indeed the rightful owner and the buyer of the asset would then transfer the sale funds into the escrow account for the funds to be verified by the asset owner, before the owner initiates the transfer of the ownership to the buyer.

As an independent third party, the escrow service would provide the necessary protection for both buyer and seller, negating the ill practices of rogue businesses.

Roy Ong Ban Guan