Forum: Consider retirement home in harmony with nature in Dover Forest

I applaud the Government's pledge to end deforestation by 2030 (S'pore joins over 130 countries in signing pledge to end deforestation by 2030, Nov 13).

The eastern half of Dover Forest is set to be used for public housing. To make the best use of the land and in the light of Singapore's ageing population, perhaps the authorities could consider developing a portion of the forest facing Commonwealth Avenue into a commercial retirement home in harmony with the surrounding natural environment.

This would satisfy the need for housing while protecting Singapore's green spaces.

Sum Kam Weng