Forum: Consider regular mental health screening sessions for students

More needs to be done to ensure that students who are mentally distressed will be identified and given help early.

According to studies by Samaritans of Singapore, mental illness was the largest contributor to years lost to disease among people aged 10 to 34 in Singapore in 2017. Suicide is also the leading cause of death for Singaporeans aged 10 to 29, and this rate is on the rise.

Although the Ministry of Education is stepping up its efforts to support the mental well-being of students, for example through equipping teachers with counselling skills as well as allocating counsellors to schools, more can be done.

Currently, there is plenty of emphasis on a student’s physical health, with mandatory health check-ups and dental screenings, but there are no mandatory mental health screening sessions.

Although students can book sessions with the counsellors in school of their own accord, those who are mentally distressed might not be willing to seek help. Regular mental health screening sessions are essential, especially in secondary schools, where students are at an age when they require more emotional guidance.

I hope schools recognise that times have changed and today’s students are growing up with pressure from social media and academic rigour, and that more emphasis should be placed on the mental well-being of students.

Chua Zi Yi