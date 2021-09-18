Forum: Consider places without direct flights to S'pore for Vaccinated Travel Lane

The launch of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with Germany and Brunei is the first tentative step in restoring full connectivity between Singapore and the rest of the world.

Within the international travel sphere, the adoption of a measured, cautious approach is prudent given the fluidity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As vaccination rates increase around the world and with enhanced public health protocols, there is merit in seeing whether people from other countries can also enter Singapore in the same way.

Priority should be given to countries that have similar vaccination rates to Singapore.

With a vaccination rate of just over 80 per cent, perhaps Ireland should also be considered as a country with which to establish a VTL. In comparison, Germany's vaccination rate is 61 per cent.

The only issue is that Ireland does not have direct connectivity with Singapore, which is a VTL requirement.

However, the current regime of PCR testing both before departure and upon arrival should be adequate for vaccinated travellers originating from a country with a high vaccination rate, even if they have to transit through a third country before reaching Singapore.

It is important to remember that the Singaporean diaspora can be found worldwide, and not all are served by direct or designated flights to Singapore from their adopted country.

While Singapore is opening up to the rest of the world in a safe approach through VTLs, I hope that a lack of direct flights does not act as a barrier for Singaporeans like me longing to come home to see family and friends.

Celine Soh