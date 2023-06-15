Forum: Consider mandatory family care leave

The Caregiving Transitions Among Family Caregivers of Elderly Singaporeans study gave good insight into the challenges faced by caregivers of those aged 75 and older, as well as gaps at the workplace in terms of policies and lack of support (Many caregivers to elderly suffer health woes themselves: Study, June 11).

I wish to highlight two points from the study that are critical to our efforts to meet the needs of family caregivers of older persons. First, only 27 per cent of participants had access to eldercare leave in their workplace. Second, there was low awareness of training programmes.

Over the years, there have been repeated calls to mandate family or eldercare leave for working caregivers. Many companies, particularly in the private sector, have not embraced the idea for a variety of reasons, such as staff shortage, cost of implementing such a policy, and perhaps resistance due to added administrative paperwork.

There has been a concerted effort by government ministries and leading organisations to improve the resources for family caregivers, such as the Home Caregiving Grant and the availability of respite services. However, the number of hoops applicants need to go through, and the long waiting time, can be discouraging.

In future, more people will be working till their mid-70s which means a larger number of working family caregivers.

What is also worrying are reports about people who drop out of the workforce because of family caregiving responsibilities. This would create more financial stress for the families concerned, especially amid inflationary trends.

Persuasion has not succeeded in getting all employers to adopt the family care leave concept, so the Government should consider mandating such a universal policy.

Setting up a task force may be needed to make headway in resolving this issue, for which legislation may be required.

Kalyani Kirtikar Mehta (Dr)