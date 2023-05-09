Forum: Consider how attracting wealthy individuals can benefit Singapore

There is no doubt that attracting wealthy people to Singapore can bring substantial benefits to the country (Better to attract more rich people to Singapore than impose wealth tax, May 3).

However, the question is not about whether Singapore should attract more wealthy individuals. It is about how and in what way attracting them can bring the most benefits to the country. Therefore, it is important for the Republic to weigh these benefits against the potential pitfalls of attracting rich individuals.

More wealth entering Singapore does not automatically translate into more jobs created for Singaporeans. Funds entering the country may have limited effects on creating more jobs for Singaporeans if such financial resources are poured into less productive activities such as purchases of luxury items or investment property. In addition, with automation and high-tech applications in many work tasks, business expansion may not necessarily mean a substantial increase in headcount.

We also need to be mindful that Singapore is a small country. While bringing in a certain number of wealthy individuals may not constrain the resources of many countries, this may not be the case for the Republic.

With our limited capacity, overuse of the resources available can lead to higher prices paid for goods and services.

As such, recent policy changes introduced by the Government, such as the stricter investment requirements of Singapore’s Global Investor Programme to ensure greater support for local businesses and job creation, and the doubling of additional buyer’s stamp duty for foreigners to discourage speculative property purchases, are right moves to take.

Such changes are meant to steer the direction of how foreign funds enter Singapore, channelling them into productive use that provides long-term benefits to the country.

Although some may view these policies as too harsh and possibly deterring wealthy individuals, we must not forget that Singapore holds a lot more attraction to such high-net-worth individuals than just monetary considerations.

Aspects such as political stability, efficient and functional public services, a high-quality education system and a safe environment to work and live in, will continue to make the country attractive for many wealthy individuals.

Wong Wan Hoong