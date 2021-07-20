Forum: Consider high tables at hawker centres, coffee shops

Dining out during the Covid-19 pandemic is considered a risky activity, especially when we stay at dining places for long periods unmasked, in large groups.

High tables, or bar tables, would allow those who are willing and able to use them to have a quick meal safely.

In this pandemic, such tables facilitate safe distancing as there is extra space saved from not having any chairs.

This makes them easier to maintain - there are fewer things to clean or move around.

Diners will naturally be encouraged to keep their meal times short.

I would encourage the authorities to have high tables installed at hawker centres or coffee shops.

This could be a good option for us to quickly resume dining out safely, Covid-19 or not.

Edwin Zhang Zhiming