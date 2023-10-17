Forum: Consider having smoke-free HDB blocks

Second-hand smoke coming into one’s home from smoking neighbours is an irritant and health hazard for non-smokers. Many MPs have spoken on this issue in Parliament but the authorities have said it is difficult to enforce a ban on smoking near windows in one’s own home.

Perhaps the Housing Board can consider launching smoke-free Build-To-Order (BTO) homes. Home owners of these smoke-free blocks will not be allowed to smoke inside their homes, and if they rent out their units, their tenants will likewise not be allowed to smoke inside the home.

For a start, HDB can perhaps launch a few BTO blocks as smoke-free blocks to gauge buyers’ demand. If the demand for non-smoking blocks exceeds that for smoking blocks, HDB can have more blocks to match the percentage of the non-smoking population so that both non-smokers and smokers can enjoy living in HDB flats.

Considering that 90 per cent of residents in Singapore are non-smokers, I expect these smoke-free BTOs to be well subscribed. Families with young children and non-smokers who are concerned about the health effects of second-hand smoke will be happy to live in such smoke-free blocks.

Goh Ee Ca