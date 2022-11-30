Forum: Consider having residents leave rubbish at a central point

I agree with Forum writer Lim Ing Yew that waste management company 800 Super and its workers do a wonderful job removing garbage daily from landed properties (Bins are too deep for rubbish bags to be retrieved easily, Nov 28).

Perhaps it is time to consider collecting garbage from a central point in landed estates. Residents could properly bag their garbage and take it out when the truck arrives at a certain time, as is done in Taiwan.

Alternatively, the garbage could be taken to a proper disposal shed, like what is done in Japan where garbage is collected on designated days. In many European countries, garbage has to be correctly separated and taken to a bin centre.

In Singapore, people who live in landed properties are fortunate that garbage removal is done daily by workers who work in the heavy rain and blazing sun. We do not know how long we can rely on getting workers, who are largely foreigners, to do this job.

Wong Kam Cheng