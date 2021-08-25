Forum: Consider fee benchmarks for drugs used by oncologists

I refer to the article "MediShield Life changes aim to tackle rising amount S'pore spends on cancer drugs" (Aug 18). The proposed changes are a move in the right direction in containing the rising cost of cancer treatment.

Kudos to the committee tasked with looking into this issue, especially for drawing up a fixed list of clinically proven, cost-effective drugs that qualify for insurance claims. A lot of Singaporeans will benefit from these moves.

Perhaps there could be a fee benchmark for the drugs that oncologists use as well, to further rein in the cost of cancer treatment?

Tan Yang Ching