Forum: Consider fee benchmarks for drugs used by oncologists

  • Published
    40 sec ago

I refer to the article "MediShield Life changes aim to tackle rising amount S'pore spends on cancer drugs" (Aug 18). The proposed changes are a move in the right direction in containing the rising cost of cancer treatment.

Kudos to the committee tasked with looking into this issue, especially for drawing up a fixed list of clinically proven, cost-effective drugs that qualify for insurance claims. A lot of Singaporeans will benefit from these moves.

Perhaps there could be a fee benchmark for the drugs that oncologists use as well, to further rein in the cost of cancer treatment?

Tan Yang Ching

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 