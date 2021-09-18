Forum: Consider employers' troubles in dealing with maid transfers too

I refer to the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics' letter, "Give due regard to the autonomy of maids" (Sept 15).

Employers bear the bulk of financial liability by paying a significant amount to employment agencies when hiring helpers from overseas for a two-year employment contract.

Depending on circumstances, most of these costs are not recoverable if domestic helpers do not fulfil their contracts.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, these initial costs have skyrocketed owing to quarantine and additional Covid-19 testing. I therefore agree with the Ministry of Manpower's recommendation that such costs be shared between current and future employers.

Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of new helpers from overseas, and many families are turning to the transfer market.

This has resulted in some employment agencies charging exorbitant transfer fees to families who are willing to pay these fees to hire a maid, and poaching existing helpers from other families, by offering helpers a big pay increment if they switch employers.

Helpers enticed by such unethical offers then raise transfer requests even when they are still under contract with their existing employers.

Should this practice persist, some families may no longer be able to afford to employ someone to take care of young children and seniors.

Over the years, the industry has increased the minimum wage for both new and experienced helpers.

The Ministry of Manpower has also moved to implement new measures to prevent maid abuse and protect their welfare, such as by having mandatory paid rest days.

While we may read of some unfortunate incidents involving helpers, I feel most of the helpers working here are treated reasonably well and with respect.

Covid-19 has brought disruption and uncertainty to our lives. We have to be very cautious when considering new measures to give helpers greater autonomy because this can place a greater burden on families who are already trying to cope with the new normal.

Po Koon Seng