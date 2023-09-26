Forum: Consider dual citizenship for the elderly

I share associate editor Chua Mui Hoong’s view on relaxing our attitudes towards the holding of dual citizenships, particularly in the case of the elderly (I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity, Sept 22).

The considerations underpinning the current policy against allowing dual citizenships – namely brain drain, divided loyalties and “quitting”, especially during a national crisis – do not apply to the elderly.

We are talking about individuals who have given their best years to our nation and, in the case of males, completed their national service.

There is no compelling policy or sentimental reason to prohibit or begrudge citizens in their twilight years from holding dual citizenships.

Conversely, relaxing the policy for the elderly would enable them to retire in a lower-cost country or to have extended stays with their loved ones who are residing overseas.

Dual citizenships can provide the elderly with access to healthcare, lifestyle and retirement benefits of other countries, potentially alleviating population and fiscal pressures stemming from an ageing demographic.

Instead of dividing loyalties, it encourages elderly citizens who are seeking a better quality of life overseas to maintain their ties with Singapore.

This approach will help to cultivate a community of globally connected citizens within Singapore. This pool of seniors and mentors, well-versed in international affairs, will be an asset to future generations, enabling Singapore to better navigate the evolving dynamics of an interconnected world.

Peter Heng Teck Wee