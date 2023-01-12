Forum: Consider donating CDC vouchers to charity to help fellow citizens in need

I am grateful to the Government for giving out Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

I used my CDC vouchers at my neighbourhood bakery to buy kueh bangkit, which I added to the festive care packs that I am giving to vulnerable members of the community. The packs are filled with essential groceries such as cooking oil, rice and coffee, sponsored by donors such as Temasek Foundation.

Our heartland shops are the heartbeat of the community, and are a big part of our everyday lives. In these hard times, these small, often family-owned, businesses are among those that are hit the hardest and may be struggling. They need our support to survive.

People who do not need their CDC vouchers should also consider donating them to charity. We can lend a helping hand to fellow citizens who have fallen on hard times.

Anyone can be a philanthropist, regardless of status or wealth. We can be generous, not just with money, but also with our heart and our time.

Emily Yap Yong An