Forum: Conquer fears and help save lives by donating blood

In the light of the recent low blood supplies for blood types A+ and O+, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung called for blood donors to step forward (More than 3,000 people turn up to give blood after Red Cross appeal for A+, O+ donors, July 17).

His Facebook post generated an overwhelming response.

As we celebrate our upcoming 57th National Day, let us do more to build a better home for everyone. The recent response to the call for blood donors was heartening, and also a reminder to Singaporeans that we can do more to ensure a healthy blood supply for our Republic. Blood is life-saving.

Before becoming a regular blood donor, I used to fear the pain of the needle. Imagining the possible adverse reactions I could have post-donation compounded these fears, which, in hindsight, were irrational.

The defining factor that made me step forward for blood donation was knowing that my O+ blood could save many others even if they have a different blood type.

After turning up for my first donation, I realised that the donation process itself was painless. The blood donation felt very safe. Like most donors, I did not have any adverse reaction.

Thus, I encourage both donors and potential donors, if medically fit, to step forward to donate blood selflessly, this time with a commitment to donate regularly, so that Singapore will never fear facing a blood supply shortage.

Wong Shi Hui

