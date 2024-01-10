Forum: Congestion at checkpoints can diminish benefits from proposed Iskandar SEZ

I refer to the report “Johor proposes Iskandar be S’pore-Malaysia SEZ” (Jan 6). I agree that the designation of the business hub Iskandar Malaysia as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) between Singapore and Malaysia will benefit both countries.

However, it is imperative that we solve the problem of the traffic congestion experienced by users on both sides of the Johor Causeway and Tuas Second Link.

Regular or frequent users of the Causeway and Second Link can vouch that it is normal to wait in a queue on either side for up to three hours.

One can understand the heavy traffic during festive occasions and school holidays. However, during weekdays also, it is common for travellers to be stuck at either side for up to an hour.

One possible reason for such bad congestion is that often fewer than 40 per cent of the immigration counters are operational per zone.

One way to solve the traffic congestion is to ensure that, at any one time, at least 80 per cent of all immigration counters are operational.

If Iskandar is officially designated a Singapore-Malaysia SEZ, the volume of traffic will only increase.

The start of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is still at least two years away, barring any unforeseen delays.

Unless more immigration counters are operational at all times, the traffic congestion at the checkpoints will diminish any benefit the proposed SEZ may bring to both countries.

Tan Jeh Yaw