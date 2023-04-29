Forum: Confident that Singaporeans can still find their place in the new world

I refer to Opinion editor Lin Suling’s commentary, “Are Singapore’s best days behind us? A lot depends on global affairs” (April 23).

My answer is simply no, because we can still build a better future by coming together to create the change we need for the new world.

Singapore’s future depends on our collective efforts as much as on global affairs.

For this reason, I am grateful to have participated in the Forward Singapore conversation, along with over 14,000 fellow Singaporeans. It gives us a platform to share our views and re-examine the values, priorities and policies needed to strengthen our social compact for the next part of our nation’s journey.

To me, it is heartening to see that the feedback has resulted in an increased effort to broaden meritocracy to give more people the opportunity to progress through education and work.

I believe that meritocracy still works for Singapore, but it needs to be tempered with humility and compassion to encourage those who have succeeded to reach out to others who are struggling.

Looking ahead, I am confident that we can still find our place in the new world that is characterised by uncertainty, volatility, complexity and ambiguity.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho