Forum: Confident of steps taken to strengthen pre-school system and teacher welfare

I refer to the Forum letter by Dr Rebecca Chan “CCTV cameras in pre-schools not likely to make for happy teachers” (Sept 26).

While closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are not able to prevent crimes nor work mishaps from happening, they are useful as deterrence and in evidence gathering.

The police have been increasing the use of CCTV cameras to ensure a safe and crime-free environment here. CCTV usage has also proliferated over the years at workplaces and homes (HDB approval no longer needed for corridor-facing CCTVs in flats; demand for devices up, Aug 5).

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) have been taking steps to review and strengthen the pre-school system to ensure that children and teachers have a safe and conducive environment to work in.

ECDA and MSF have been doing their part in uplifting the pre-school education sector and recognising the efforts of teachers in caring for the young.

While teacher morale may take a momentary hit under video surveillance, the wider pre-school sector, whose teachers bear no ill intentions, can walk tall and know that Singaporeans and the authorities have much more faith in them than they realise.

Kenny Chua Chien Yee