Forum: Confident of smooth leadership transition

I have had the opportunity to mingle with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on several occasions and found him to be a good-natured man who is well versed in a number of topics.

He has been humble and accommodating on several issues. He is also a person who listens to our problems attentively and offers solutions.

To me, he was the best man for the leadership post.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will turn 70 soon. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong stepped down as prime minister at 63 years old, and Mr Lee Kuan Yew, at 67.

Ensuring a smooth leadership transition has been a key tenet of governance by the ruling party to ensure that good people will always be at the helm of the nation.

Now the question is who will be taking over the role of leader of the 4G team? There should not be a continuity problem.

We are expecting a Cabinet reshuffle in two weeks.

I am confident that good and capable young leaders will be filling the hot seats and that the new prime minister-designate will be supported by fellow Cabinet members and everyone will rally around him.

Singaporeans will give our support wholeheartedly.

Balu Visvanathan