Forum: Confidence, openness to new ideas needed for SMEs to go global

Internationalisation is an important enabler for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale up and grow (Helping home-grown firms compete globally benefits S'poreans: Chan, Nov 25). What kind of strategies do successful SMEs use to grow, and what constraints prevent growth?

In his autobiography, the late former South African president Nelson Mandela recalled his dismay when he boarded a plane and found that the pilot was African, because he had never seen an African pilot before. He quickly realised that his reaction was exactly the sort of implicit bias and prejudice that he had been championing against all his life.

The same implicit bias and prejudice surface in the world of commerce - the self-defeating mindset and accompanying negative reinforcement that locally made can't compare with internationally made, even when the quality of the product or service can hold its own against international standards.

Thought leaders suggest that corporate leaders need to overcome this by having the strength, force of will and unshakeable confidence in their company's ability to climb the value curve, and to possess the guts and gumption to commit the talents and resources necessary to drive this to fruition.

With the global marketplace being information-based and knowledge-intensive, in order to survive and thrive, corporate leaders must have the humility and openness to learn, and to be receptive to new ideas, to successfully navigate the international marketplace and drive the company up the value curve.

Visionary corporate leaders like Acer founder Stan Shih and Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee embodied these traits, to be the relentless forces that transformed their companies into the global marketplace leaders that they are today.

The strategies they implemented were less a conscious process based on detailed prescriptive models, and more of an intuitive and flexible approach to business survival consistent with broad personal and business objectives.

With strong policies and infrastructure already in place to internationally catapult local SMEs that are ready (S'pore brand mark to help local firms stand out abroad, Sept 22), it may now be up to local SME leaders to take that leap of faith and drive their firms into the limelight of the global marketplace.

Woon Wee Min