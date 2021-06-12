Forum: Condo residents suffer second-hand smoke due to actions of irrational few

Most smokers residing in condominiums usually go out of their homes to an open area away from the dwellings to take their smoke breaks, which is the right thing to do.

However, in every community, there are always a couple of black sheep who do not cooperate and smoke on their balconies despite pleas from non-smoking neighbours and condo management to refrain from doing so.

The condo management councils are unable to introduce by-laws to ban smoking within the condo compound as they do not have the legal authority to do so.

Because of the irrational behaviour of a few black sheep, the entire community has to suffer in silence.

Ong Soon Yam