Forum: Condo residents should treat others the way they themselves wish to be treated

I refer to the letter, "Protect condo managing agent staff and management councils better from abuse" (May 10).

I have written about selfish condominium residents bullying security guards (We must speak up for those who are bullied, Nov 2, 2019), but even I feel amending the law to protect managing agent staff and management councils seems to be overkill in a supposedly civilised society.

Why is it so difficult for people living in condominiums to just treat others, including their neighbours, the same way they would like to be treated?

This is basic decency and consideration, which are values taught to us by our parents.

Following this simple rule would guide us to do the right thing.

Lee Seong Wee