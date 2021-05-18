Forum: Condo residents flouting mask-wearing rule near pool

As a condominium resident, I have observed a lot of other residents not wearing masks while sunbathing, talking to others or chatting on their phones next to the swimming pool.

The security guards are not actively enforcing the mask-wearing rule, and I know from friends who live in other condominiums that I am not the only one facing this issue.

Those sitting unmasked next to the swimming pool could potentially spread the coronavirus if they are infected to unprotected swimmers, as they are talking and could be releasing saliva droplets.

I have given feedback to the Building and Construction Authority, but was told that it is short-handed and relies on condo security guards to enforce safe management measures.

But this enforcement is ineffective as residents will either not cooperate with the guards, or simply remove their masks after the guards leave.

Michael Ng