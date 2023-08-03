Forum: Concert by Japanese bands a night to remember

As an avid anime enthusiast and music lover, attending the Luck Life x Stereo Dive Foundation anime theme concert held in Singapore on July 29 was an experience that will forever hold a special place in my heart.

The concert showcased the exceptional talents of both Luck Life and Stereo Dive Foundation, two Japanese bands renowned for their outstanding contributions to anime soundtracks.

Their performances were mesmerising, and the carefully curated setlist took the audience on a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic anime series, such as Bungou Stray Dogs. The skilful blending of rock, pop and electronic elements left us enthralled, and the powerful vocals of the artistes brought the anime songs to life.

Apart from the extraordinary musical display, the organisers deserve applause for their impeccable event management. The logistics were handled smoothly, and the security measures ensured the safety and comfort of everyone present.

The concert was an unforgettable experience, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the artistes, organisers and attendees for creating an extraordinary night.

Samantha Lim