Forum: Concerns over how SG100K DNA mapping will affect S'poreans

The SG100K population study will sequence and analyse the whole genomes of 100,000 Singaporeans to create a database that will be a rich resource for purposes such as identifying whether a person is at risk of developing a chronic disease, and developing new treatments (100,000 S'poreans' DNA, genes to be mapped for database, May 27).

But I wonder how beneficial genome sequencing and precision medicine will be to the average Singaporean.

Knowing more about one's genomic data may seem attractive, but what if, for example, a person learns that he could benefit from a certain targeted treatment but is unable to afford it? Is that worse than not knowing?

Also, will learning that he is at high risk of developing a chronic ailment cause a person to become more stressed and result in worse health outcomes?

And could employers and insurers use this information against individuals in the future?

The possibilities of the database in the hands of companies and corporations are infinite.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee