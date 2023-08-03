Forum: Comprehensive measures to support parents in raising children

We thank Mr Chan Chong Leong for his suggestions on supporting parents in child-raising (Misguided to rely on grandparents for child-minding, July 28).

As pointed out by Mr Chan, there are other concerns when it comes to raising children. In our recent engagements with close to 20,000 Singaporeans, couples would like more financial support, especially when their children are younger, as well as support in managing work and family commitments.

We agree with Mr Chan and recognise that the extent of grandparents’ involvement in child-raising is dependent on each family’s circumstances.

Some parents may choose to be full-time caregivers of their children or enrol their children into infant and childcare centres.

Other parents have also shared that flexible work arrangements make it easier for them to start a family and have more children while they remain in the workforce.

There is a comprehensive suite of measures to support Singaporeans at every stage of their marriage and parenthood journey. These include financial support for parents in the child’s early years, pre-school and education subsidies of around $200,000 by the time a Singaporean child turns 16, and generous healthcare subsidies.

We have also improved access to quality and affordable pre-schools to support the care and development of children in their early years, and enhanced parental leave provisions to help working parents better manage their work and caregiving commitments.

We recently announced further enhancements to the Baby Bonus scheme and government-paid paternity leave and unpaid infant care leave, and are stepping up efforts to encourage more employers to adopt flexible working arrangements (FWAs).

The upcoming tripartite guidelines on FWAs will require employers to fairly and properly consider FWA requests.

We thank Mr Chan for his suggestions and will continue to review the support offered to ensure that it remains relevant to the caregiving needs of parents.

Beyond government support, we also need the support of other stakeholders such as employers and community organisations in this whole-of-society effort to build a Singapore Made for Families.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office