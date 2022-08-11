Forum: Composing songs is also part of nation-building

Mr Viswa Sadasivan asks why there is a need to come up with a new national song every year to establish our identity (Thanks, Pak Zubir - it's time to get to know the National Anthem, Aug 8).

A collection of national and folk songs composed over time is a way to record our nation's history. Like poems, plays and books, each song captures and expresses the sentiments of the era or ethos of its time.

Songs like Stand Up For Singapore; Count On Me, Singapore; and We Are Singapore, composed in the 1980s, are very different from songs written in recent decades.

The earlier songs called Singaporeans to action. It was necessary because of the regional and domestic issues our nation had to handle then. The threats of communism and communalism were not too far away. Water and airspace were due for renegotiation.

Songs composed in recent years for our National Day celebrations were not as guided by civil servants as in the past. Songs like Everything I Am and The Road Ahead were the composers' own sentiments, expressing their love for the country, their pride in our collective achievements and their confidence in our nation's future.

Let's inspire more Singaporeans to write songs, plays, poems and books about our wonderful Lion City. It is part of our nation-building.

Richard Tan Kok Tong