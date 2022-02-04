Forum: Company insists on credit card details being sent over unsafe platforms

I recently terminated a StarHub TV subscription, and noticed that an excess deduction was made on my credit card.

I contacted StarHub's customer service via Facebook Messenger and e-mail to ask for a refund of the excess payment.

StarHub asked for my full credit card details including the expiry date to refund the money.

As Facebook Messenger and e-mail are not safe platforms to exchange credit card information, I declined to do so.

StarHub has insisted that it will refund me only after I provide the credit card details, and refuses to use other means such as cheque or PayNow.

I am concerned by the unsafe procedures put in place. I had provided my credit card details on StarHub's app to allow it to make deductions for monthly bill payment. It should refund the money to the same card already in its records.

News of million-dollar scams involving bank customers has been making the rounds recently, but StarHub seems to be oblivious of the need to better safeguard its customers' credit card information.

Gadar Soe