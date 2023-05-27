Forum: Companies must keep boredom at bay for their staff

I agree with the article by Assistant Professor Valerie van Mulukom that experiencing boredom at work can be harmful, as it can lead to decreased productivity and engagement (Rust out: Why boredom at work can be harmful, May 24).

When employees do not feel engaged at work, they may be more likely to engage in unproductive activities such as office politics or gossiping, which can create a negative work environment and ultimately harm the company.

When employees are consistently bored at work, they may feel demotivated and disengaged enough to leave the company. Losing talented staff in this way can be especially damaging for companies that rely on skills and expertise to remain competitive.

To combat the long periods of intense boredom referred to as “rust out” and keep staff engaged, companies could provide opportunities for professional development, training and growth. This could help employees feel more invested in their work, leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

Companies could also encourage open communication and collaboration, to create a positive work environment and reduce the likelihood of office politics.

Boredom at work can be harmful to both employees and companies. By taking proactive steps to keep employees engaged, companies can promote a positive work environment and retain talented staff.

Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun