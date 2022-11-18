Forum: Companies must be aware of their workers’ mental and emotional state

The problem of stress and mental health at the workplace has been in the spotlight recently, which is a positive development. To be aware of this problem and to be open to discussing it is a step forward. However, to address this holistically, certain points need to be highlighted.

It is not helpful to subject workers to unnecessarily long hours of work and an unreasonable workload. This invariably leads to stress and mental health issues, which may initially present to doctors as anxiety, insomnia, nightmares, palpitations and the like.

If this continues without being addressed, it is not inconceivable for issues like depression, anxiety disorder and inability to perform work with loss of concentration to emerge in workers, especially in individuals whose personalities and background make them susceptible to such issues surfacing.

There should be more awareness of the need for workers’ welfare, and to look out for their mental and emotional state. The Covid-19 pandemic showed that certain factors like being isolated, being ignored, and poor working conditions and environment coupled with relationship problems all have a negative impact on mental health and can contribute to a breakdown.

It may be too late then for management to just issue some conciliatory statements when such tragedies surface. As a general practitioner, I feel the problem of stress and mental health issues arising from the workplace is more common than we realise.

Companies and institutions need to reach their targets, but this should be accomplished with due consideration for the mental welfare of workers. Management should also be open to feedback from workers without prejudice; workers should be able to share their concerns without being branded troublemakers.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)