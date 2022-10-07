Forum: Companies may use terms to their advantage in insurance payouts

I recently made an insurance claim for a heart procedure known as angioplasty.

This procedure falls under one of the critical illness criteria set out by my insurance company.

I sent in the documents requested, including my surgeon's diagnosis and discharge summary.

It was clearly stated in the discharge summary the date of my procedure as well as the medical terminology used for the procedure - percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty.

I received a letter of rejection from the insurance company, saying the procedure I underwent was percutaneous coronary intervention.

This medical term refers to the same procedure as quoted by my surgeon in the discharge summary, but avoided the term "angioplasty".

The avoidance of the word saved the company the payout, as "angioplasty" is the term used in its critical illness definitions.

With the advice of my legal team, I wrote to the company, highlighting its unethical means of rejecting a genuine claim.

The company admitted its liability after about a month and made the payout eventually.

The entire episode was termed as "feedback" to the organisation.

Many Singaporeans from all walks of life might have encountered a similar situation as mine.

Some might not have the knowledge or awareness to challenge the outcomes because the companies may use terms to their advantage.

The average Joe may suffer in silence while struggling with bills and getting swept aside by the big companies.

James Koh