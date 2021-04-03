Forum: Community support needed to guard against youth radicalisation

Why are the youth particularly vulnerable to extremist beliefs? How can we, as a community, better safeguard our young people?

Growing up in an information-saturated online world, the youth are increasingly inundated with different messages and news. Online propaganda by extremist groups espouses one-dimensional "us versus them" worldviews that lead to division.

Adolescence is a period of striving to make a place in the world and figure out one's identity. Thus, young people are more likely to seek out different opinions and communities, which may lead them to extremist propaganda.

Coupled with social isolation, which is an increasing problem with Covid-19 limiting social activities, many young people are left to their own devices in dealing with questions about their beliefs and identity. To cope with this, some may choose to seek out communities online, becoming vulnerable to extremist views.

Individuals may begin to endorse extremist attitudes and behaviours as a means of expressing their beliefs. Research shows that attitudes that express one's core values are often resistant to change.

These attitudes can also lead to high degrees of commitment towards relevant behaviour, even under adversity. When these attitudes are based on extremist beliefs, it can result in behaviours that pose a threat to the safety of the community.

On the flip side, given the right inputs, the young can create a positive impact. With their idealism, energy and creativity, they can create innovative solutions for problems that we see in the world today.

I am heartened that organisations like Youth Corps Singapore support ground-up social initiatives by providing mentorship, education and financial support to youth.

It takes a village to raise a child, so let us come together to foster a climate that inspires and supports the aspirations of the youth.

Community support for initiatives like mentorship programmes for the youth and youth social participation can go a long way in making young people feel valued and empowered, while providing socially acceptable ways for them to explore their identities so that their potential is not subverted for nefarious agendas.

Genevieve Yong Mei Qi