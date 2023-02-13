Forum: Community’s kindness helped healthcare workers along Covid-19 journey

I refer to the article, “Singapore to lift Covid-19 curbs as situation is stable” (Feb 10).

I am a healthcare worker, and have been volunteering at two clinics since January 2022. I would like to thank the community for the empathy, compassion, love, gentleness and kindness towards healthcare workers during the pandemic.

All those months, whenever our colleagues talked about our experiences in the Covid-19 journey, a common theme emerged – that of the patients’ collective cooperation, forbearance and understanding that let healthcare workers do their jobs and also enabled all of us to survive Covid-19 together.

One colleague mentioned a patient who went to the clinic to offer packed drinks to clinic staff and give them a thumbs-up.

Another healthcare worker shared about primary school pupils going to a neighbourhood clinic to give the doctor an artistic work of many paper flowers pasted onto a board.

Other healthcare workers at vaccination centres shared that people were cooperative, lining up patiently one by one to take their vaccination shots, and allowing the processes to be smooth.

Looking back, it was these small gestures, filled with love, that allowed healthcare workers to walk this journey together with patients.

While we thank the unsung heroes of Covid-19, let us also salute the community for the kindness and love shown towards our healthcare workers.

Phoebe Sing, 20