Forum: Community plaza that’s being built will have a playground and more

We refer to the letter, “Why remove playground?” (Oct 25).

Our town council is happy to learn that the playground between Blocks 77, 78 and 79 Marine Drive was well-utilised by our Marine Drive residents.

When we design and build the estate infrastructure in our town, we focus on our residents’ needs and the benefits to them.

Hence, in a bid to provide a better social communal space for all ages in Marine Drive, our town council is currently constructing a community plaza which will include facilities such as a playground, a pavilion and fitness corners for adults and the elderly in the area. These spaces will be constructed and opened up to the public progressively.

For the construction of this community plaza, our town council had reached out to engage the residents living at Blocks 77, 78 and 79 Marine Drive and 80 Marine Parade Central.

A public consultation on the project for these blocks was held in December 2018, and we garnered 94 per cent support from flat owners. Notices featuring the project layout plan were put up on the noticeboards of these blocks to inform residents of the works.

At the same time, we are also keeping our residents updated on the progress of the works. We seek residents’ patience and understanding during the construction period.

We will continue to do our best to improve the estate infrastructure in our town to serve our residents better. We welcome residents’ suggestions and involvement in estate planning and management, so that we can better tailor our development plans to their needs.

Residents are encouraged to contact our town council directly should they have any estate-related queries. Residents may reach out to us on 1800-241 6487 or 1800-287 6530, or via our Facebook and Instagram (@marineparadetc).

Tan Liang Gim

General Manager

Marine Parade Town Council