Forum: Community-mindedness may be key to resolving fertility crisis

As a mother of three young children, I was moved by Ms Tan Poh Lin’s Opinion piece which incisively addressed the attitudes behind our declining birth rate: “As a society, do we simply say this is what parents signed up for, so they should just join the queue for goods and services, or do we see families with children as deserving of a status worthy of additional consideration and collective investment?” (Raising kids shouldn’t be such a struggle. How society treats parents matters, March 5).

If we can shift our mindsets to increasingly value contributions to the community, which include childbearing and raising, it would go a long way in resolving our demographic crisis.

Indeed, the irony behind what is supposed to be an empowering culture of individualism is that while every individual is free to succeed and be himself, very often this also translates into the mentality of “every man for himself”. A mindset that values contributing to society is lost when we excessively prioritise individual goals above the common good.

When the Government launched the “Stop at Two” campaign in the 1970s, it worked because while the prevailing mindset was to have large families, Singaporeans then also believed that they should sacrifice their own desires for the nation’s economic success.

When we did eventually reach that goal, however, we became less community-minded. We now see the “every man for himself” approach in many discussions on having children – the fear that one would have fewer resources and less time for oneself, coupled with the fact that society does not seem to accord parenthood the value it should.

Children, in many ways, represent hope. Some shun having children because they are afraid that their children may end up bringing more trouble to the world. But what if our children could be part of the solution, instead of the problem?

That outcome would be more likely if we all provided support and encouragement for each family that raises the next generation, so that our children in turn grow up to make valuable contributions to society.

Dare we imagine a future without the happy pattering of children’s feet, without their laughter, and without the promise and potential that new lives bring?

Andrea Lim