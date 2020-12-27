Forum: Community groups keep in touch with family that refused help

We thank Mr Loh Boon Seah for sharing his experience with his elderly neighbour and his son (Neighbours tried to help vulnerable family, but they refused help, Dec 9) and for his concern for his neighbours.

The father and son are known to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Social Service Office (SSO) @ Ang Mo Kio, Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre, as well as other government, community, grassroots and healthcare partners.

Since January last year, the family service centre and community partners have tried to engage the father and son, who repeatedly declined help.

In addition, the family informed us that they had sufficient income and regular access to medical treatments for ageing-related ailments and physiotherapy.

As both father and son were assessed to be able to make their own decisions, we had to respect their wishes.

Nevertheless, the family service centre continued to keep in touch with the family and attempted to extend assistance to the family on matters such as decluttering and care plans.

When the son died, the family service centre also worked with community partners to support the father with funeral arrangements and emotional support.

We encourage members of the public to continue keeping an eye out for their neighbours.

Those who come across individuals or families who require support, can contact our ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000 or approach the nearest SSO (www.msf.gov.sg/ssolocator) or Family Service Centre (www.msf.gov.sg/fsclocator).

Denise Low

Director, Service Delivery and Coordination Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development