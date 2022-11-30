Forum: Community centre to look at safety measures at basketball courts

We thank Ms Rachel Tan Wee Cho for her feedback and suggestion on the basketball courts at the Bedok Community Centre (Courts should be fenced, Nov 25).

The Bedok Community Centre, like all other community centres and clubs in Singapore, provides a common space for our residents to come together and form bonds through activities and sports such as basketball. 

We will take steps to monitor the situation at the Bedok Community Centre and explore measures to continually improve the safety and overall experience of residents.

Christopher Yeow

Vice-Chairman

Bedok Community Centre Management Committee 

